British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out a second attempt to suspend parliament.

In early September, Johnson, with the queen’s sanction, tried to suspend the work of the legislature, but on September 24, the country’s supreme court ruled this decision unlawful, and parliament returned to work on Wednesday.

“It seems to me that we need the Queen’s speech (with which she speaks in parliament at the beginning of the work). I believe that we have an extensive agenda of internal issues that need to be addressed. I, when it will be appropriate, will inform her (the Queen) and the House of Commons on assessing the significance of the decision (of the Supreme Court),” said the Prime Minister, speaking to parliamentarians.

Johnson previously received the queen’s consent to close parliament from September 10 to October 14. He explained his decision by saying that the government needs to introduce a new agenda and start implementing an internal political program. Many parliamentarians accused Johnson of intending to withdraw the country from the EU on October 31 without a deal, hiding related information and documents, as well as misinforming the queen to obtain authorization to suspend parliament. The Supreme Court thus upheld their point of view.

