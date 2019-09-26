The ex-president of France, Jacques Chirac, died, reports France Presse with reference to the family. He was 86 years old.

“<…> Faded away this morning, surrounded by loved ones. Peacefully,” the agency quoted the son-in-law of Frederick Sala-Baru.

The French National Assembly honored the memory of the former leader with a moment of silence.

“The history of France turns the page. Let’s indulge in sadness because it has its own reasons. He loved France more than the others after him,” wrote Jean-Luc Melanshon, leader of the Unruly France, on Twitter.

