Donetsk appreciates the contribution of Minsk to a peaceful settlement in Donbass, but does not need the help of the Belarusian armed forces. This was stated today by the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

“Donetsk People’s Republic does not need peacekeeping forces from Belarus to ensure order on its territory and on its borders. The republic’s own law enforcement bodies cope with these tasks independently and quite effectively. Minsk is a negotiation site for the Contact Group. This is a very valuable and more than sufficient contribution of Belarus to the peace process. Therefore, we gratefully reject the proposal of the Belarusian leadership to introduce their contingent to our borders,” said Pushilin.

Earlier today, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced Minsk’s readiness to take part in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, including by sending a peacekeeping contingent there. In an interview with leading Ukrainian media, he said that Minsk is ready “to bring in peacekeepers, border guards, troops if there is agreement between the two sides.”

