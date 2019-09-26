The Directorate of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic announces the destruction of the UAV of the Ukrainian security forces, which previously attacked a civilian car in Donbass.

“Over the past day, the enemy lost another Phantom-type unmanned aerial vehicle, which militants from 35 brigades (Ukrainian security forces – ed.) tried to adjust fire on the territory of our republic,” an official spokesman for the department said on Thursday.

According to him, during the study of video equipment installed on the drone, it was revealed that this unit had previously attacked a civilian car.

“One of the video footage captures the moment the improvised explosive device was dropped on a civilian vehicle. These materials will be transferred to the prosecutor’s office to initiate criminal proceedings against the brigade commander (35 brigades of Ukrainian security forces – ed.),” the representative of the People’s Police of the DPR added.

Tags: conflicts; DPR; news; Novorossiya; politics; UAV; war; war in Donbass