Kiev believes that world rules need to be revised, and UN mechanisms need to be updated because they do not work, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday during a speech at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The high-level week of the session of the UN General Assembly in New York opened on September 24 and will last until September 30. According to the office of the Ukrainian president, the head of state will hold a series of meetings, including with Trump on September 25.

“In the end, in this new world, our state has lost part of its territories and is losing its citizens almost daily. That’s why, who, if not Ukraine, has the right to talk about the need to rethink and revise modern world rules,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that Kiev does not question the credibility of international organizations, in particular the UN, but the organization mechanism is not ideal. “They begin to fail, these mechanisms, and therefore require updating,” Zelensky said.

“Has humanity really begun to forget about these terrible lessons of history (two world wars – ed.)? Ukraine remembers them, and Ukraine has always shown the world its readiness to ensure peace in a civilized way and took steps towards international security, for example, when it abandoned its nuclear potential “said Zelensky.

According to him, at that time the country’s nuclear potential was greater than that of Great Britain, France and China combined. Zelensky noted that at that time it seemed that a new world was being built with no need in nuclear weapons to be respected as a state, be heard and taken into account.

