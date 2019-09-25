President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky during a speech at the UN accused Russia of waging war in the center of Europe.

As a symbol of “Russian aggression,” he demonstrated a bullet.

“Here it is. 12.7 millimeters that stopped life. It costs only ten dollars. And, unfortunately, now this is the cost of human life on our planet”, – he said.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian opera singer Vasily Slipak died from such a bullet in Donbass.

“You may have heard his amazing singing, but, unfortunately, you will never hear him again. Because of what? Because of what subject?” – he asked.

Also, the Ukrainian leader recalled that the fighting in the Donbass lasted five years.

“More than 13 thousand dead, 30 thousand wounded, one and a half million people are forced to leave their homes. <…> Therefore, the end of the war, the return of all occupied Ukrainian territories and peace is my task”, – he said.

Unlike his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky preferred to give a speech in Ukrainian instead of English.

