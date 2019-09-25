An explosive device detonated near a road in the Turkish city of Juregir in the province of Adana, as a result of which a police bus exploded. No deaths reported, 5 injured.

#Adana 'nın merkez Yüreğir ilçesinde çevik kuvvet polislerini taşıyan servis aracına bombalı saldırı düzenlendi. Çok sayıda yaralı var. pic.twitter.com/bCgR47IRHy — İstanbul (@tabikiistanbul) September 25, 2019

“In the morning at 07.20 during the passage of an official vehicle carrying a special police detachment, an explosion occurred. The armored car and surrounding vehicles are damaged. 1 injured police officer and 4 civilians”, – the report says.

Turkish police suspect this was a terrorist act. A large-scale incident investigation operation has been launched in the region.

Tags: attack of terrorists; bus explosion; injured; turkish