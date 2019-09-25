US President Donald Trump again called for a change of power in Venezuela.

“The restoration (of Venezuela) can begin at the moment a peaceful transformation takes place,” said Trump, speaking at a conference on Venezuela organized by the United States on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of “wanting only power and money,” and added that socialism “destroyed” Venezuela.

“We are doing everything to isolate Maduro and his minions,” Trump added.

In Venezuela, on January 21, mass protests began against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after being sworn in. The head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself the interim head of state. A number of Western countries led by the United States announced the recognition of Guaido. Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president.

