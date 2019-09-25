The administration of US President Donald Trump on the White House Web site published the script of the telephone conversation with the head of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, which took place on July 25.

This conversation was the reason for the beginning of the impeachment of the President of the United States.

In an interview with his Ukrainian counterpart, trump said that “it would be great” if he studied the Biden case.

In turn, Zelensky promised that the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine would do this.

Tags: Donald Trump; impeachment; Vladimir Zelensky