Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in a brief conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation in Donbass in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

“It was not negotiations, it was a conversation. We discussed where we are, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation in the Donbas in accordance with the Minsk agreements. The main thing is that the Ukrainian president said this,” Lavrov told reporters.

