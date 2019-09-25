Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said from the UN rostrum that Iran is facing “economic terrorism” from the United States.

“I speak on behalf of a country that opposes the most ruthless economic terrorism and has defended its right to independence, the development of science and technology. US authorities, by imposing extraterritorial sanctions and threatening other countries, have made considerable efforts to deprive Iran of the benefits of participating in the global economy, and resorted to international piracy, using the international banking system for other purposes,” he said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

