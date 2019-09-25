A protest in Canada in solidarity with Kashmir. “Cast your vote against this inhuman occupation and human rights violations in Kashmir,” an eyewitness comments on Twitter.

Protest in Canada with solidarity of Kashmir. Raise your voice against this inhumane occupation and violation of human rights in Kashmir#LetsSaveKashmiris pic.twitter.com/DPiOOzkfhp — سید علی گیلانی (@SAliGelani) September 24, 2019

Recall, on August 5, the Indian authorities abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This fact has given rise to a new round of tension between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Tags: delhi; India; Kashmir; New Delhi; protest