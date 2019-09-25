NATO has confirmed that it has received a letter from the Russian Federation on the introduction of a moratorium on the deployment of INF, but does not consider this proposal credible because of the Russian SSC-8 system, Alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that the NATO Secretary General received a letter from the Russian authorities,” she said.

“As for the moratorium, we have heard this proposal before, but it does not deserve credibility, because it ignores reality on the ground: Russia has already deployed SSC-8 in violation of the INF Treaty,” she said.

According to her, “until Russia destroys the SSC-8 system, this deployment moratorium is not a real proposal.”

“We again urge Russia to act as a responsible international entity,” she said.

