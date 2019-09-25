Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian security forces fired 37 ammunition through the territory of the DPR. This was announced today by the head of the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of the Ceasefire Ruslan Yakubov.

“Over the past day, the total number of violations by the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 15 times,” – he said, – “The total number of ammunition used by the IFC is 37 units.”

Under the shelling of the Ukrainian security forces were: the village of Spartak, the villages of Alexandrovka and the Trudovskaya mine on the outskirts and in the vicinity of Donetsk, the Gorlovsky settlement of the mine named after Gagarina, Yasinovataya, Dokuchaevsk, the village of Kominternovo, Leninsky in the south of the DPR.

During the shelling, mortars of 120 mm caliber, grenade launchers, small arms, including large-caliber ones, were used. The number of ammunition released with a caliber of up to 12.7 mm is not included in the general statistics of the quantity of ammunition in the daily summary.

Earlier today it was reported that the army of Kiev fired on Donetsk and its environs in the morning, more than 85 different ammunition were fired.

