The head of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, during a meeting on Wednesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with a copy of the saber of the head of the struggle for the independence of the Spanish colonies in South America and the national hero of Venezuela Simon Bolivar.

“During a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, I handed him a copy of the saber used by the Liberator Simon Bolivar during the Battle of Caraborough as a token of gratitude for the support of Venezuela and for respect for our sovereignty and the right to self-determination of peoples,” Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Tags: ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;