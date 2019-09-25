The head of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, during a meeting on Wednesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with a copy of the saber of the head of the struggle for the independence of the Spanish colonies in South America and the national hero of Venezuela Simon Bolivar.

Durante la reunión con el Presidente Vladimir Putin en el Kremlin, le entregué la réplica del sable que usó el Libertador Simón Bolívar en la Batalla de Carabobo, en agradecimiento a su respaldo a Venezuela, y por su respeto a la soberanía y autodeterminación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/2S9VOZOx1c — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 25, 2019

“During a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, I handed him a copy of the saber used by the Liberator Simon Bolivar during the Battle of Caraborough as a token of gratitude for the support of Venezuela and for respect for our sovereignty and the right to self-determination of peoples,” Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Tags: americas; crisis in Venezuela; Kremlin; News Front; Nicholas Maduro; Putin; recent news; Russian military; South America; Venezuela conflict