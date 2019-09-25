The law on impeachment of the president came into force in Ukraine on Wednesday – the day after publication in the official press, according to the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The law adopted by the Rada says that the parliament can remove the president of Ukraine by impeachment only in the event of committing treason or another crime. A day earlier, the document was published in the official publication of the Voice of Ukraine parliament.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky previously stated that one of the first bills that he will introduce as head of state will be a law on the impeachment procedure. The parliament adopted the document on September 10. According to the opposition, the vote was held in violation, since the deputies could not submit their amendments to the document. This gives reason to challenge the document in the Constitutional Court.

Tags: Ukraine; Verkhovna Rada; Vladimir Zelenskiy