British Prime Minister Boris Johnson interrupted his visit to New York, where he participated in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, due to a Supreme Court decision on the illegality of the suspension of parliament, the Sky News channel reported.

The session of the UN General Assembly is held from September 24 to 30 in New York.

On Tuesday, judges of the Supreme Court unanimously recognized Johnson’s decision to suspend the parliament’s work as unlawful, a major blow to the prime minister and the ruling Conservative Party.

Johnson previously received the queen’s consent to close parliament from September 10 to October 14. He explained his decision by saying that the government needs to introduce a new agenda and start implementing an internal political program. Many parliamentarians accused Johnson of intending to withdraw the country from the EU on October 31 without a deal, hiding related information and documents, as well as misinforming the queen to obtain authorization to suspend parliament. The Supreme Court thus upheld their point of view.

After the court renders the verdict, the parliament will meet again on Wednesday.

