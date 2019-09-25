Republican party leaders McCarthy and Scalise appear before reporters after speaker Pelosi’s announcement of an official investigation into President Trump’s impeachment.
House GOP Leaders McCarthy and Scalise appear before reporters following Speaker Pelosi's announcement of an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump."It's time to put the public before politics."
Опубликовано NBC News Вторник, 24 сентября 2019 г.
“Here are the facts:
1. Speaker Pelosi can’t decide on impeachment unilaterally. It requires a full vote of the House of Representatives.
2. The House has voted three times on articles of impeachment. Each vote failed.
3. For Dems, this is all about politics. Not about facts”, – Kevin McCarthy also posted on his twitter.
