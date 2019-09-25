Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that America, not Iran, is a key supporter of middle East terrorism.

Rouhani, speaking in new York at The United Nations General Assembly, said that President Trump was misled in his criticism of Iran.

“I am amazed at Mr. trump’s interpretations regarding terrorism”, – Rouhani said in an interview with Fox News.

“Today, unfortunately, America is a supporter of terrorism in our region – and wherever America goes, terrorism expands in its wake”.

Rouhani pointed to U.S. military intervention in Syria without President Bashar al-Assad’s permission as an example of what he considers American “terrorism”.

“The country that is present and flies over the airspace and bombards the land of the country of Syria without the permission of the government is the United States of America”.

However, Iran will be open to multilateral negotiations if the US agrees to lift its economic sanctions against Iran, Rouhani said.

