Over 300 students were injured in protests against Indonesia’s new corruption law.

Indonesia right now. Massive protests against the corrupt government continue today. pic.twitter.com/SJ1GksjXRv — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 25, 2019

Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddie Pramono said at a news conference on Wednesday that at least 265 students and 39 police officers were hospitalized in the capital, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

On Tuesday, outside a parliament building during a protest, police opened fire with tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of students throwing stones. The protest was dispersed shortly before midnight.

However, on Wednesday, September 25, protests resumed and escalated into riots.

