Catherine Nollan specially for News Front reports on actual news and analytics:

– Liberal Democrats vow to stop Brexit if they win a national election

– Twitter mocks Boris Johnson after he compares himself to the Hulk

– Hong Kong reopens after weekend of clashes

– Oil prices surge nearly 20% after attack on Saudi facilities

If you wonder what happens in world politics, everything you are to know is on the video above with Catherine Nollan.

Tags: anti-Brexit protest; big Brexit vote; Boris Johnson; Brexit; clashes with police; EU; Hong Kong; In-Sight with Catherine Nollan; oil prices; protest; Saudi Arabia; Saudi military; UK