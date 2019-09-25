“We are in crisis”, – Clinton said.

On Tuesday Hillary Clinton joined a growing chorus of Democrats calling for at least an investigation into President Donald Trump’s impeachment after reports that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to examine unfounded theories about the family of his leading 2020 contender, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is”, – said Hillary to “PEOPLE”.

Calling Trump “a reckless, corrupt human tornado that cares only about itself,” Clinton said the House’s constitutional duty is to start the impeachment process “not happily or with glee”, but in the interest of national security.

She also added: “The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis. This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States”.

The White House did not comment on Clinton.

Tags: Donald Trump; Hillary Clinton; impeachment