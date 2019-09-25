Proposals for the Pentagon and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide approximately $ 400 million have been included in the US budget proposal for fiscal year 2020 (starting October 1, 2019).

“It is unacceptable for the United States to continue to finance the war in the Donbass, killing people in Lugansk and Donetsk daily”, – Gunnar Lindemann, a member of the Berlin House of Representatives, said.

In addition, the US president called on Germany, France and the entire EU to further financial assistance for Kiev.

Every euro or US dollar paid to Kiev finances the killing of innocent people in the Donbass. Germany, in particular, should remember history and should not finance wars abroad.

According to Lindemann, during his last visit to the contact line, ammunition from NATO stockpiles was discovered.

More than 13,000 people died in the war, which has been going on for more than 5 years. They were killed by the Ukrainian army, the Kiev fascists.

“The killings must finally end, and the West must stop financing this war”, – Lindemann says.

