“France cannot accept everyone if it wants to accept them properly”, – said French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Macron, after the presidential election in France in 2017, there has been an increase in the number of people seeking asylum in this country. However, the president explained, France should not be “a too attractive country”.

The President said that now in the migration sphere the government is guided by two priorities – as soon as possible to provide asylum to persons who have the right to the protection of the French state, as well as more intensively integrate these immigrants into French society, including through the provision of work.

He emphasized that the topic of immigration is not a taboo in French society.

Macron also pointed out the lack of cooperation between European countries in the field of migration.

Tags: Emmanuel Macron; France; migrants