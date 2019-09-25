The foreign ministers of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Malaysia discussed further joint steps to bring to justice those responsible for the downing of the MN17 Malaysian Airlines aircraft in Donbass.

“On September 24, 2019, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Malaysia discussed further joint steps to bring to justice those responsible for the downing of the Malaysian Airlines MH17 in 2014,” message states.

The ministers also reaffirmed the commitment of their countries to investigate and establish justice in relation to those who died in this tragedy.

Recall, on July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk region. All 298 people on board died.

A criminal investigation into the Boeing MH17 Malaysian Airlines crash has been underway for four years now – since the establishment of the Joint Investigation Team (JAG) on August 4, 2014, which included representatives from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

On October 13, 2015, the Netherlands Security Council published the results of a technical investigation in which it stated that the plane was shot down by a ground-to-air missile, which is part of the Buk, Buk-M1 and Buk-M1–2 air defense systems . In October 2016, the SSG stated that the rocket was launched from the area of ​​the villages of Pervomaiskoe and Snezhnoye, which was controlled by the militants of the DPR.

