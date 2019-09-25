Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the United States is the “strongest country in the world,” and urged Washington to remove all unreasonable restrictions.

“China has no intention of playing the Game of Thrones on the world stage. At the moment and in the foreseeable future, the United States is the strongest country in the world,” said Wang Yi.

According to him, Beijing expects that against the background of how the country has become more open towards the United States and the rest of the world, Washington will take a counter step and remove “all unreasonable restrictions.”

Last year, trade disagreements between the US and China caused losses to both Washington and Beijing, the minister said, noting that these losses should not have occurred, and the parties should look for “new areas for cooperation.”

