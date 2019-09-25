Climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden on Wednesday, September 25, was named one of the four people who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, also known as the “Alternative Nobel,” the Associated Press reports.

The girl was nominated for the prize “for inspiring and reinforcing political demands for the implementation of urgent action in the field of climate that would reflect scientific facts.”

In addition, the organizers of the award claim that the 16-year-old schoolgirl “embodies the idea that everyone has the right to create change.”

The annual Lifestyle Award, which was created in 1980, marks the efforts that, according to the founder of the award, the Swedish-German philanthropist Jacob von Uekskull, were ignored by the Nobel Prize.

