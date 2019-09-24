Countries are discussing the deployment of a combat group of an armored brigade on Polish territory.

US President Donald Trump and Polish leader Andrzej Duda signed a joint declaration on expanding defense cooperation. This was reported by the Polish Press Agency with reference to the text of the document.

The agreement says that countries will continue to work to expand “American defense and deterrence capabilities in Poland”.

The document entails that about a thousand American troops will additionally go to Poland. Also, countries are discussing the deployment of a combat group of an armored brigade on Polish territory.

Trump stressed that the strengthening of the US military presence in Poland is not connected with a possible threat from Russia.

Recall, last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda asked the United States to deploy a permanent US military base, proposing to name it Fort Trump. According to the Polish leader, the issue of creating such a base has already been resolved and technical issues remain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the plans for a US military base in Poland pose a threat to Russia.

Tags: Donald Trump; Poland; USA