President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said he expects a “substantive and powerful” meeting with US leader Donald Trump this week and that Kiev needs Washington’s support.

Zelensky hopes for an early meeting in the “Norman format”, – the statement was made on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

“We want to come out from this meeting with certain results on specific dates for ending the war and the return of our territories”, – Zelensky said.

