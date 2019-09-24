Ukraine should reconsider its approach to relations with NATO and abandon the idea of ​​joining the alliance.

This opinion was expressed by the people’s deputy from the “Sluga Naroda” party, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Verkhovna Rada and the Head of the parliamentary committee on state security Irina Vereshchuk in today’s interview with “112 Ukraine”.

According to her, Ukraine is not expected to join NATO and Georgia would rather be taken there.

However, she noted that ten years ago, Kiev and Tbilisi had equal chances to get an action plan for membership in the alliance. And now Ukraine has serious reputation costs due to the fact that the authorities are constantly talking about joining the military alliance, “where it is not expected to appear”.

