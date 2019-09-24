According to Iraqi security officials, no group claimed direct responsibility for the attacks, which did not result in casualties or damage.

According to Iraqi intelligence agencies, two missiles hit areas near the US embassy in Baghdad, but there were no casualties or damage, Reuters reported.

One rocket exploded in Baghdad’s international zone, known as the Green Zone, while the other landed on the Tigris River, stated Iraqi security officials.

No one took responsibility for the attacks.

