The United States has a lot of humanitarian aid for Venezuela and is ready to provide it, said the US Leader Donald Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly.



“The United States has a huge amount of humanitarian aid that is ready and waiting for delivery”, – Trump said.

According to him, the residents of Venezuela must remember that “the Americans support them”.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, we are waiting for the day when democracy will be restored, when Venezuela will be free and freedom will be established in this hemisphere”, – the US President said.



In Venezuela, mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro began in January shortly after being sworn in. The Head of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself the interim Head of state. A number of Western countries led by the United States announced its recognition. Maduro called Guaido the puppet of the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president. In Moscow, they called the “presidential status” of Guaido nonexistent.

