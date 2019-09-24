The UN is trying to get information about the failure of of issuance of the US visas to Russian delegates to the General Assembly, while the organization relies only on media reports, the spokesman for the organization’s general secretary Stefan Dujarrik told RIA Novosti.



“We are trying to get more information about this, so far we only have press reports”, – said Dujarric.

In turn, his Deputy Farhan Hack noted that, “according to the agreements that exist between the UN and the countries in which the organization operates – the United States, Switzerland, Kenya – the governments of these states should allow delegations to come”.

From September 24 to 30, New York will host a high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. It is expected that on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold several dozen meetings with the heads of state, government, foreign ministers, and will also take part in UN Security Council meetings and negotiations between the foreign ministers in multilateral and regional formats.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that some members of the Russian delegation did not receive a visa. She called references to the fact that the situation with visa issuance is technical “insolvent”. In total, ten members of the delegation did not receive a visa, including the Head of the international committee of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and the Head of the State Duma committee on international affairs Leonid Slutsky.

