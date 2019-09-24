The organizers of the UN General Assembly session spared about twelve hours for speeches to be done by heads of states, having completely forgotten about the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy who arrived in New York.



So, on Tuesday, September 24, from 16:00 to 21:45 Moscow time, the floor will be given to the heads of Brazil, the USA, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, the Maldives, Qatar, Switzerland, Croatia, Bolivia, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Burkina Faso, France, Chile, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After a fifteen-minute break, a series of performances will continue, lasting until 4 a.m. During this period, the leaders of Angola, Portugal, Rwanda, Finland, Monaco, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Argentina, Latvia, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Congo, Liechtenstein, Peru, Senegal, as well as an international delegation of Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Japan, the UK and Morocco, wil speak.

From this we can conclude that a full-fledged speech by Vladimir Zelenskiy is not provided at all, and he can only be given the floor during the general debate along with various activists, journalists, social activists and scientists.

