150 Democrats in the House of Representatives (more than a half of all Democrats in this body) said they supported the impeachment of President Trump in one form or another.

11 lawmakers have joined the impeachment supporters over the past week – after the scandal that the President allegedly prompted Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

Such congressional tendencies could mean the imminent start of official impeachment proceedings on the part of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Democratic leader, who, until then, lacked the support of the party. In the media, this is called the potential “turning point” in Trump’s presidency.

Tags: impeachment; Trump