The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte emphasized the important role of Russia in resolving major international crises and pointed out the lack of evidence that Moscow allegedly plays a kind of “disintegrating role” in relation to other countries.

“I have no reason to say that Russia plays a disintegrating role with regard to governments, systems, parties. I will add that it plays an important role in resolving all the most significant geopolitical crises in the world”, – the Prime minister said in an interview with Italian news channel Skytg24 in New York, where he attends the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

“My line with regard to Russia is that it is always necessary to lead and maintain a dialogue with it in order to guide the solution of the most important international crises, and also to find solutions in the interests of our manufacturers, our entire production system in such an important market”, – Conte noted .