The investigation sent a petition to the Tver Court of Moscow regarding the absentee arrest of the fugitive Moldavian oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. This will be the third absentee arrest in Russia of the former leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova.

According to the court, a meeting to consider the petition of the investigation will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11:00. The case in which the request for absentee arrest was received concerns Plahotniuc’s creation of a drug syndicate and drug trafficking on an especially large scale.

As News Front previously reported, in August a Moscow court ruled an absentee arrest of Plahotniuc on charges of withdrawing more than 37 billion roubles [more than $ 580 million] from Russia. In addition, in 2017, Plahotniuc was arrested at the request of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, after the oligarch was found to be involved in the failed assassination attempt on Moldovan and Russian businessman Renato Usatii.

The day before, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that Chisinau sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies of a number of states to determine the location of Plahotniuc, who escaped after an unsuccessful coup attempt.

