More than one thousand people came back to Syria from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the Facebook post on the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties and the Control of the Movement of Refugees.



“In the past 24 hours, 1,026 refugees returned to Syria from foreign countries, including 327 from Lebanon through checkpoints Jaydet-Yabus, Tell-Kalah (women – 98, children – 167), from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint – 699 people (210 women, 356 children)”, – the bulletin says.

It is added that five Syrian citizens returned to their places of permanent residence per day.

It is noted that five residential buildings were restored per day. In addition, the engineering units of the Syrian Armed Forces cleared 2.6 hectares of territory, and also found and destroyed 30 explosive objects (GP).

