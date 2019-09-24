Today, September 24, in the Armed Forces of Ukraine began strategic command and staff exercises with the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Ukrainian defense forces with the involvement of troops (forces) “Kozatska volya – 2019”.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The main purpose of the exercises “Kozatska volya – 2019” is to test the ability of military command and control bodies in new organizational and staff structures (according to NATO classification) to manage troops (forces) during the preparation and conduct of operations (combat operations) in case of a large-scale armed aggression.

Structural units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other bodies of the military command of the operational-strategic and operational levels, and control bodies of other military formations and law enforcement agencies will be involved in the exercises.

The complex of measures of the strategic command post exercise “Kozatska volya – 2019” will be held throughout the state.

Earlier it was reported that in the Lviv region held joint Ukrainian-American military exercises “Rapid Trident – 2019”, which was first joined by Special Forces of the Lviv police.

