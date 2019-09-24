German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly discussed the conflict with Iran, as well as trade issues, spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert said.



“On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Chancellor Merkel met the US President Trump. The conversation was about the conflict with Iran, as well as trade issues”, – Seibert said on Twitter.



Earlier media reported that immediately after the conversation with Trump, Merkel intends to hold a meeting with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York on September 24 and will last until Monday.

Tags: Germany; Iran; the USA