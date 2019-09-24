مليونية نيالا اليوم✌✌💚الشوارع لا تخون
Mass demonstrations in Nyala demanding the resignation of the governor and the appointment of a civil governor
Tags: mass demonstration; Nyala
Date of publication: 24 09 2019, 15:21
