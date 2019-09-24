Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he was going on an official visit to Russia.

“I will meet with our friend President Vladimir Putin, with his team, with a group of businessmen to analyze the dynamics of our bilateral relations and find ways that will give impetus to our cooperation in the economy, culture and social sphere”, – he said during a speech that broadcast on Twitter.

Mass protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21. The head of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, Juan Guido illegally declared himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, declared its recognition.

Russia, China, Turkey and other States supported Maduro as a legitimate President. In Moscow “presidential status” of Guido called non-existent.