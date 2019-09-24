French President Emmanuel Macron said that a meeting of leaders of countries participating in the Norman-format negotiations could take place in the coming weeks.

It is noted that such information Macron announced in response to a question from Russian journalists on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly about the prospect of holding a meeting in the Norman format.

“In the coming weeks”, – said the French president.

Earlier, the assistant to the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format could take place after the visit of President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States.

