The tough policies of the Italian leadership regarding migrants arriving from North Africa through the Mediterranean have been harshly criticized in the past by Brussels. Now the country is accused of opening ports for refugee ships again.

This is reported by the German edition of News Front on Tuesday, September 24.

So, the former Chancellor of Austria and the head of the Austrian People’s Party, Sebastian Kurtz, warned of a coming wave of migrants, adding that Europe itself was to blame.

“Not only do I feel that something is brewing, I have a feeling that we in Europe are partly to blame for this”, – the statesman said, blaming Spain and Italy for their “turn in migration policy” in this regard.

According to him, the fact that both countries reopened their ports for migrants was the wrong signal for refugees from African countries arriving in Europe by ship.

At the same time, Kurtz criticized the initiative of German Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer to distribute every fourth migrant rescued in the Mediterranean in Germany.

“If people are saved in the Mediterranean, we must do everything possible to return them to their countries of origin”, – said the Austrian politician.

Still, he praised the actions of Greece and Bulgaria, which made it clear that they intend to deal with the influx of migrants.

