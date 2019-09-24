Despite all the threats voiced in the European Union regarding the non-recognition of passports of the Russian Federation issued to residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, in practice it turned out to be quite the opposite.

This was reported by the German “Bild” edition, referring to information from the Federal Government received by the Free Democratic Party deputy Renata Alt, who is also a rapporteur of the parliamentary group on Ukrainian-Russian issues.



According to government data, since April of this year – exactly when Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the certification of LDNR – Germany has granted visas to about one hundred thousand holders of Russian passports. At the same time, no one was engaged in their “sorting”, although earlier in the EU they threatened to create a system for identifying passports issued to residents of the people’s republics of Donbass.

Nevertheless, the German government expressed its official position in response to the deputy, criticizing the decision of the Russian leader regarding passportization and emphasizing that Berlin “expresses support for the Ukrainian leadership”.

“However, with all this, you can easily obtain visas for Russian passports issued by Putin in eastern Ukraine”, – Alt concluded.

Tags: DPR; Germany; LPR