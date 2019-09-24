Donald Trump attended the UN climate summit, but did not listen to the main star of the meeting – Swedish schoolgirl and eco-activist Greta Thunberg.
Every other politician stops to thank this petulant little Globalist plant for a photo op.
Trump is the only one that ignores and walks past her like the boss.
He doesn’t give these nuts the time of day.
pic.twitter.com/ErUxHAhn3L
— C3 (@C_3C_3) September 23, 2019
A short video has become viral in social networks in which Tunberg watches Trump walk past her, talking to reporters.
