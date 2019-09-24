The authorities of the People’s Republic of China transferred 40 military vehicles to the Republic of Serbia. Some of them – 28 – were exhibited on the site near the barracks in the city of Pancevo near Belgrade. The day before, she was visited by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Alexander Vulin, who expressed gratitude to China for helping the ground forces.

“So far, China has allocated eight million 90 thousand euros for the needs of our army, and this contribution is estimated at four million euros”, – the minister said.

Vulin also noted that relations between Serbia and China will continue to deepen.

The inspection was attended by the Ambassador of China in this country, Chen Bo.

“I’m glad that engineering and other vehicles will be useful for the development of the Serbian army”, – the diplomat said.

Tags: China; Serbia