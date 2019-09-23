The golden time of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, which received subsidies from Kiev, throwing “dirt” in the direction of Crimea, passed with the decision of Vladimir Zelensky to liquidate the office of the Commissioner for Crimean Tatar People in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This authorized in Maidan era was the famous Mejlis member Mustafa Dzhemilev, who now turned out to be out of business.

As the Ukrainian Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the first convocation Valery Ivasyuk told on air of TV channel “ATR”, thus the new leadership of the country actually makes it clear that closes the Crimean question.

“As far as I know, first of all, he [Dzhemilev] was dismissed from his post, and President Vladimir Zelensky also eliminated the institution of commissioner. What does this mean? This means that Zelensky draws attention to the fact that he is the president, head of state, he focuses attention. He threw off the Crimea “, – explains the MP.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that neither the presidential party “Servant of the People” nor Zelensky raise the question of belonging of the Crimea.

Tags: Crimea; Mejlis; Vladimir Zelensky