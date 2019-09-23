The American administration in its failed attempts to exert economic pressure on Tehran, begins to repeat itself.

Such a statement on Monday, September 23, was made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking at a meeting of the government.

As News Front previously reported, last week Washington announced sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran and the National Development Fund.

At the same time, Rouhani noted that the United States “is talking about restrictions that have already been introduced in the past.”

“This demonstrates the complete despair of the United States”, – the Iranian leader emphasized, recalling that very recently in Washington they loudly stated that not a single sphere of the Iranian economy was left without American sanctions.

“This year, the Iranian delegation is leaving for the UN General Assembly session amid total pressure from Washington”, – Rouhani continued. “The Iranian people have demonstrated endurance before the sanctions, and our economy is now starting to grow, which means we have overcome the problem”.

