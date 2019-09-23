The FSS of Russia has data on the involvement of US intelligence services in the delivery of militants of the ISIS terrorist group to the northern regions of Afghanistan, said Sergei Beseda, head of the 5th FSS Service, at a meeting in Kazan on Monday.



“There is evidence of the involvement of US intelligence agencies in the delivery of ISIS to the northern regions of Afghanistan in order to destabilize the situation on the southern borders of the CIS, and in the long term – in the countries of Central Asia”, – stated Beseda.

Tags: Afghanistan; Russia; USA